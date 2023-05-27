Ukraine bar. Wagner began to withdraw troops from Bashmut +++ Selinsky regarding the delivery of weapons

Russia’s private army, Wagner, may have begun withdrawing troops from some of its positions in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to British intelligence experts. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in London in its daily intelligence update on Saturday.

Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the capture of Bakhmut at the beginning of the week. Ukraine does not agree. It is not currently possible to independently verify what patronage the strategically important city now enjoys. Prigozhin Press Service

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal on Thursday and said the city should be left under full control of the regular Russian armed forces by June 1. The Ukrainian side had confirmed an exchange of forces by the enemy around Bakhmut.

Troops from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic may have entered the city on Wednesday to begin mopping-up operations, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defense.

The sources said that parts of the 31st Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces were most likely withdrawn from the Swatov-Krymina line to reinforce Bakhmut’s flanks. There, Ukrainian forces occupied about 20 square kilometers by mid-May. The intelligence report stated that the exchange of Wagner forces would likely continue in controlled phases to prevent the areas around Bakhmut from collapsing.

According to British experts, it is likely that Wagner’s troops will be used for more offensive operations in the Donbass in the future, despite the criticism of their chief of the Russian Ministry of Defense.