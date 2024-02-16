Train workers strike in France – News – The strike in France also affects Swiss train traffic – News

The railway strike in France will affect train traffic in Switzerland from Thursday evening to Monday morning.

According to SNCF, about half of long-distance trains have been cancelled.

SBB advises you to know the potential impacts on your journey from the affected railways.

The so-called faction leaders are on strike. They are responsible for ticket control and security. In France, the strike falls on a school weekend in many major cities, so the number of passengers is expected to reach one million.

Flights between Paris and Zurich have been cancelled

According to the SBB, the SNCF puts the entire strike schedule online the evening before. Railways also provide information via SMS. High-speed train operator TGV Lyria announced that five services between Paris, Geneva, Lausanne, Basel and Zurich will be canceled on Friday.

Several unions had called for a strike because, in their opinion, the company's promises had not been adequately fulfilled. After a strike by train masters over the Christmas holidays in 2022, the railway has promised several improvements. SNCF Voyages president Christophe Vannichet described the strike call as “incomprehensible” and pointed to promises that had already been kept, including additional jobs.



