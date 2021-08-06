Researchers discover SpongeBob and Patrick in the ocean

Scientists have found a sponge and a starfish in underwater pictures. They look very similar to SpongeBob and Patrick characters.
The basics in brief
- Researchers have discovered the real-life version of SpongeBob and Patrick.
- Even the color of the sponge and the starfish resemble the stars of the TV.
- “They are the faces of cartoon characters,” says one expert.
Does a bikini bottom really exist? Seeing a new underwater photo, you can ask yourself this question at least once. Because: the sponge that appears on it and the starfish appears next to it like spongebob And Patrick.
The recording, which came from the Atlantic Ocean, was shared by scientist Christopher Mah.
Researchers hope to get more interest in the marine world
He was part of the team that watched the live feed from a submarine aboard the Okeanos. The strange discovery was made almost 2,000 meters below the surface.
Compared to NPR, the researcher said: “You den cartoon As if to cut the face.” Mah says that he usually avoids such comparisons. With the great resemblance to television heroes, he is also very surprised.
Mah now hopes to make a positive impact on the perception of the underwater world. excitement around real spongebob It can raise public awareness of the marine environment, he says.
