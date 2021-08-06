Researchers believe that the Atlantic currents are in a critical state

“I did not expect that the additional amounts of fresh water that have flowed into the ocean over the past century would actually provoke such a response by the AMOC,” Bowers said. Therefore, current models “urgently need to align with the available observations”, “in order to assess how much the AMOC in fact remains above the critical threshold”. Even if the significance of each of the various factors had to be examined further, they would in any case be “on a par with that of human-caused Climate change in contact”.