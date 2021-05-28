TOP ONLINE Indoor amusement park gets a building permit

Will Switzerland’s largest indoor theme park soon be set up in Arbonne? As the Thurgauer Zeitung reported on Friday, the city wrote in its official advertisements that it had granted Winterthur Arbopark Promotion AG a permit to build an indoor theme park at an industrial hall in Saurer WerkZwei.

About ten different attractions will be created there. As the newspaper writes, the planning app and job posting for an e-go-kart track, smart golf course, Formula 1 sports simulator, drift park, high ropes course, virtual reality arena, Cube Challenges and more. Arbopark AG board member Thomas Titzlav told the newspaper that this list could not be considered face value. It just shows in which direction the initiators want to go with the project. So it remains unclear exactly what actions should take place in the theme park.

Building permit with conditions

It also seems unclear how the project should continue. Because Arboune has apparently bound various conditions to its building permit. Thurgauer Zeitung could not know which editions were concerned. “We must now examine in detail whether we can satisfy these requirements objectively and economically,” Teslaf’s statement quoted in the report.