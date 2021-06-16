Too many streaming accounts confuse users

Streaming services have become an integral part of media consumption. However, the additional financial costs and the need to remember another password with each provider reduces the desire of many users to sign up for new services.

This is evidenced by an analysis by British consulting firm Omdia, which reported that the average user in the US uses a maximum of seven streaming services.

Too many logins

A total of seven such services — regardless of whether they’re paid or free — are ready for consumers to get a subscription. “With more, it becomes too much for them to struggle with too many logins and passwords,” says Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director of Research at Omdia. “It doesn’t mean that people want to watch fewer movies and series.” The expert emphasizes: “But at some point it becomes too much for most of them. You don’t want to remember too many passwords.”

The London-based analytics firm has been examining the streaming ecosystem and its clients for several years. In terms of the number of streaming shows that users have subscribed to on average, there has recently been a “continuous upward trend,” Omdia notes. In November 2020, a new record was measured with 7.23 streaming subscriptions per user. “In the last survey in April, that number dropped to 7.06,” Ajeti said.

“magic number”

According to Omdia, the realization that there is such a thing as a “magic number” of shows that users can manipulate to the maximum in the hotly contested broadcast business makes very important sense. Experts say: “This enhances the location of aggregators and such services where customers can seamlessly combine their individual offerings. On the other hand, it also naturally makes it difficult for new businesses to get their feet in the door.”

When it comes to the popularity of streaming providers, Netflix remains the undisputed leader in the United States. According to the latest data, 57 percent of all households in the United States with an Internet connection have subscribed to this provider. “Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max are also strongly represented in the paid services segment.

www.pressetext.com