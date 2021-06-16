Adrian Hill said the government should stop favoring Brussels over Northern Ireland, pull the plug and “walk away” from a trade deal signed in December – while backing a promise made by Express.co.uk readers to boycott EU products. Mr. Hill, a former Officer in the Royal Engineers who, along with his other diplomatic posts as a member of the Canal Tunnel Team at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Cobra Committee in the Cabinet Office after Andreas Michaelis, the German ambassador to Britain, spoke of the possibility of a single bilateral agreement: the strongest with a proposed country He is the ideal partner for “Deep Alliance”.

Similarly, on his recent trip to the UK for the G7 summit in Cornwall, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian indicated that his country and the UK needed to focus on their “common interests”. Meanwhile, the UK and Italy have traditionally worked closely together on defence, with Leonardo and BAE Systems among the companies working together on Tempest, a sixth-generation combat project. However, Hill said the government should be wary of such international alliances.

He told Express.co.uk, “When will school children actually wake up? The strategic plan of the Bundeswehr is more than clear – NATO is withdrawing, and so is the European Union. Germany must tie the eurozone together in order to maintain the surrounding economy and export markets. READ MORE: Macron takes power as Merkel finally resigns

“Boris and his comrades may not be able to see this, but take it from me, we voters can.” READ Wipak and Winpak are deepening their strategic alliance as a global healthcare supplier Commenting on the UK’s future relationship with the EU, Hill, a regular member of Britain’s Briefing, said: “We are out, no longer responsible for anything other than the European Pension Fund. We should triple our defense budget and stop being submissive to the European Union. “First of all, we can take the bar’s excellent advice and insist on an end to the mayhem and poaching in Northern Ireland.”

Hill added: “If the EU refuses, I end the trade deal and refuse to pay a dime to the EU. In all honesty there is nothing they can do. The good old British public began to boycott EU products. “If I were Boris – and met him and loved him – I would care more about what the average Briton thinks of all this than a group of footballers in Westminster and Whitehall.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Drian said last month: “We have identical views, common analyzes or common interests on many issues.

“We are neighbors. We cannot sit still and stare at each other.” Chancellor Angela Merkel raised her eyebrows in 2017 when she said of the United States of America and Great Britain: “Gone are the days when we could partly depend entirely on others. “I’ve seen it in the last few days: we Europeans have to take our destiny into our own hands. “We have to know that we have to fight for our future and our destiny as Europeans alone.”

