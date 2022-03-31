Thomas Hoebaker travels across the United States

ein a man. woman. And a mobile home. This is an addition through which novels can be developed. Or a movie plot. A road movie in which movement becomes a symbol of life – and an endless search for its meaning. The target is always the West. And ideally, insight that doesn’t necessarily make life easier in the end. But more true. The target can also be memory. double meaning. A memory created along the way with nothing but occasions you wish were unforgettable. Or a memory that you want to pull out from the depths of your memory, where it has receded, is almost impossible to reach, and may have completely evaporated, just as gasoline evaporates when you pour something while it is full.

Freddy Langer Editor in the Features section, responsible for “Reiseblatt”.

“How was it at the time?” This was also part of the itinerary that Thomas Hooker and Kristen Crochen started in November 2020. From Long Island, in the US state of New York, the couple lives in a charming log house on an enchanted lake. It was to be a trip similar to that already undertaken by Thomas Hoebaker in 1963 as a photographer for “Kristall” magazine. There are pictures from that trip. In the thousands. And a report that was distributed to five issues in the bi-monthly magazine, with a total of sixty-five pages. From the last trip the movie “Dear Memories”. For ninety minutes. There you can see how the two take off. Turn off the lights, close the door, shut down the house and start the engine. Then the car exits the driveway. A huge Ford replaced four passenger cars when it was parked. The driving experience is similar to that of a rocking bathtub, as the viewer experiences it from the outside.