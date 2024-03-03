March 3, 2024

There must be “a lot” behind update 1.6

Gilbert Cox March 3, 2024 2 min read

The next big update for Stardew Valley on PC will be released on March 19, 2024 with patch 1.6 – and it looks like fans are looking forward to a lot more content than is currently known. At least that's what developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone suggested during an interview with Polygon's editorial team on the sidelines of a farm simulator concert in New York.

What comes after patch 1.6? “The Stardew Valley book is always open.”

First, Baron confirmed that the patch was almost ready, but it still had a few things to do. But fans can expect nothing but little things from the update to version 1.6: “What I have published so far is only a small part. Modernization is much bigger than people think“, said Baron. Compared to patch 1.5, the new update focuses more on the valley and the core content of the game, where there will be various new content.

Once patch 1.6 is released for PC, Barone wants to focus on releasing the mobile and console versions as well as fixing bugs. In the meantime, he has his next game called Haunted Chocolatier in mind.

