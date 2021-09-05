There are 15.2 million Jews in the world – data from the Jewish Agency

According to the Jewish Agency in Israel on the previous Saturday evening, there are about 15.2 million Jews worldwide. Rosh Hashanah On the occasion of the Jewish New Year, Walla reported.

Data show that about 6,930,000 Jews live in Israel, which is about 45% of the world’s Jewish population and about 79% of the population of Israel.

The majority of Jews live outside Israel. About six million of this diaspora live in the United States.

The Jewish population of France is 446,000, making it the third largest after the United States, based on The Jewish Agency dies According to Walla. It is followed by Canada with 393,500, Great Britain with 292,000, Argentina with 175,000, Russia with 150,000, and Germany with 118,000.

In the Islamic world, Turkey is the country with the largest Jewish population with a population of 14,500. It is followed by Iran with 9,500, Morocco with 2,000, and Tunisia with 1,000.

However, this data, compiled by Professor Sergio della Pergola of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, includes only those who identify as Jewish and have no other religious identity, according to Lala. If it were to include all those identified as Jews by virtue of their entitlement to Israel’s Law of Return, the world’s Jewish population would be 25.3 million.