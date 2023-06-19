The ‘Worst Restaurant in NYC Should Close’: Daily Menu

Luxury chef and internet star Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae has to deal with another setback. The “world’s most famous salt shaker” has shut down his New York restaurant, Salt Bay Burger, after heavy criticism. The restaurant, which critics have dubbed “the worst restaurant in New York City,” closed earlier this month.

Like an electronic magazineI eat New YorkI reported a sign affixed to the door of a burger joint announcing that the business had moved “to a new location.” However, the address provided leads to the Nusr-Et Steakhouse website, which according to the information will continue to offer the chain’s burger restaurant menu. Salt Bae Burger opened near Union Square Park in early 2020, a month before the first restaurants closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Critics of Eater in New York at the time said the restaurant had “barnyard charm” and that the prices were prohibitively expensive.