Prosecutors allege that fraud at Theranos fueled Elizabeth Holmes’ lifestyle

Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Inc. Left, Christian Holmes arrives at a dinner hosted by US President Barack Obama and US First Lady Michelle Obama in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in Washington. Capital, USA, Tuesday, April 28, 2015.

Prosecutors paint a picture of what the public saw: a billionaire businesswoman who wore designer labels in her black turtleneck shirt while rubbing shoulders with world leaders.

But like the Hall of Mirrors at the Carnival, according to the government, it was an illusion.

Elizabeth Holmes had intended to use Theranos “as a tool to improve her personal situation,” as prosecutors wrote in a motion with the court Friday night.

“The causal link between defendant fraud and the benefits involved is strong,” the government said.

Both Holmes and its director of operations, Ramesh “Sunny” Palwani, face dozens of charges of wire fraud, and if found guilty, they could serve up to 20 years in prison.

As CEO of Theranos, prosecutors said Holmes led an extravagant lifestyle, which included “flying in private jets, staying in luxury hotels, and accessing many aides.”

“Although assisting the defendant was an employee of the company, it handled a range of non-commercial tasks for the defendant, including personal clothing, jewelry shopping, home decorating, food and grocery shopping, and other things,” the government said in a statement. .

The government proposal was in response to efforts by Holmes’ attorneys to prevent a jury from hearing details about her lifestyle on putting down planes.

The government intends to show evidence that the alleged Theranos fraud was directly related to the money and notoriety Holmes had achieved as Theranos CEO.

Prosecutors wrote that Holmes was “admired in the business community both locally and nationally, and has appeared in numerous publications and on television. She has been associated with influential individuals including politicians and business leaders. Evidence at trial will show that these benefits were meaningful to the defendant,” who Watch the daily news closely to sharpen its image. “

Beloved in Silicon Valley, Holmes attracted more than $ 700 million in investor money.

“In addition to the tangible benefits it has received from the fraud, it has also benefited from a great deal of positive attention from the media, business leaders and VIPs,” prosecutors wrote.

The request comes on the same night Holmes’ attorneys claimed her failed company was no different than any other Silicon Valley startup trying to make a name for itself.