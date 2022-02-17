The women of Canada beat the USA and won the gold medal

Canada women’s hockey wins gold. They beat the United States 3-2 in the final at the 2022 Olympics, and avenged bankruptcy four years earlier.
At the seventh Olympic Women’s Championship, the Canadians were victorious for the fifth time. In the semi-finals they outperformed the Swiss in a ratio of 10: 3. With Anna Wigan, a Swiss referee headed an Olympic final for the first time. Previously, she had already participated in the World Cup twice.
The Canadians laid the foundations for victory in the first half as they advanced 3-0 led by captain and doubles goal by Marie Philippe Boleyn. Only after the shortest Hilary Knight to achieve 1:3 (37) did the Americans gain courage. The goal came with 13.5 seconds left but it was too late for a turn.
The Canadians’ victory was well-deserved throughout the tournament. They have won all seven of their matches with a goal difference of 57:10. They had already defeated Team USA (4:2) in the preliminary round, but the Americans already had more of a match. In the final match, the shot ratio was 40:21 in their favour.
Only in 2006, when Canada beat the Swedes, did the two archrivals, as well as the best women’s teams from North America, not face each other in the final. Four years ago, the United States won for the second time on penalties.
