Men’s curling – Sweden and Britain advance to the final – sport

The two European teams eliminate Canada and the United States in the semi-finals and compete in the curling final.

In the men’s curling final, on Saturday, there will be a duel between two European teams. Sweden and Great Britain were victorious against North American opponents in the semi-finals.

The world champions from Scandinavia won a close duel against the Canadians 5:3. The only hope left for the mighty Canadian nation in curling is bronze, so that at least one medal can be repatriated. Women and the mixed team have already failed in the role of Robin.

Elimination of the Olympic champion 2018

Great Britain won most clearly in the second semi-final against the United States. Thanks to 8:4 against the Olympic champion from 2018, I reached the final. It was Britain’s last golden victory in a long time: at the Olympic premiere in Chamonix in 1924, they were on top.

the The Swiss team failed around Skip Peter de Cruz in the preliminary round.



