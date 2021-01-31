5 goals in 45 minutes – FC Z turn a great game in St. Gallen-Sport

FC Zurich won 3-2 away in St. Gallen.

The guests pose a 0-2 deficit, all goals fall in the first half.

Thanks to this victory, FCZ overtook the eastern Swiss in the table and took third place.

Was that the best 45 minutes of the Premier League season so far? Very possible. What St. Gallen and Zurich did in the first 45 minutes on Saturday night was the best football entertainment. And all this on land that was not easy to play on after 24 hours of constant rain.

Big mistake from Zigi

In the 38th minute, Lawrence Atti Ziggy suddenly became the center of attention. The FCSG goalkeeper could, even then, without flaws or blame, hold on to an already innocuous arc lamp, Antonio Marchissano was in place and scored a 2–2 equalizer in favor of Zurich.

But that’s not all in the scene. Shortly before the break, Blairim Al Dzemayli locked up a perfect suspension for Salim Al Khulaifi, who threw skin in the net in the Zurich team’s first round. 5 goals in the first 45 minutes – and that didn’t happen before this season.

St. Gallen leads early

From Zurich’s point of view, the guest performers in eastern Switzerland started very poorly. After just 87 seconds, Yannick Pricher had to extend his hand behind him for the first time – the clever player Kwadwu Duah confidently converted an impressive cross pass from Basil Stillhart.

Stillhart, who came back from suspension, scored a goal shortly thereafter, Jordi Quintella strengthened the entire FCZ defense with an emotional free kick, Stillhart was there and scored an air ball to make it 2-0.

Zurich with great manners

So an early decision in this game? Absolutely! About a quarter of an hour later, Assan Ceesay fell into an ongoing duel with Betim Fazliji, Marchesano switched the required penalty kick into a cool place. It was the beginning of a fierce battle for FCZ, who won the match in the first half.