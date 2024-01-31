The North Sea countries conclude agreements with Great Britain

Homepage a job

He presses Divides

As part of the energy transition, the North Sea countries and Great Britain have reached an agreement on offshore wind turbines. © Imago/Godela

On Sunday, Germany and other North Sea countries signed an agreement with Great Britain in the field of offshore wind energy.

Berlin/Brussels – This includes the establishment of joint offshore wind farms, interconnectors, and hydrogen production in order to generate future electricity and hydrogen imports. The agreement was signed on behalf of Germany by Sven Giegold, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection in Berlin, according to the Federal Ministry of Economics in Berlin.

Since Brexit ended the UK's membership of the North Sea Energy Cooperation (NSEC), a new framework for offshore wind cooperation has been needed. “We are very pleased that the United Kingdom is returning to cooperation in the North Sea,” Weigold said, according to the statement. This would make it possible in the future to develop specific joint maritime projects with “this important partner country” that would benefit Germany’s supply of green electricity.

According to the Federal Ministry of Economy, Great Britain currently has the highest installed offshore wind capacity in Europe, at around 10 GW. Given the UK's potential of more than 600 GW of electricity generation capacity with national demand of around 100 GW by 2050, this could open important opportunities for Germany. (dpa)