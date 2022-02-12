The new Harry Potter game is coming to Germany soon

next game Harry Potter: The Magic Awakened It is coming to Germany and the rest of the world this year after a successful release in China. Here you can find out everything that is known about the game so far and where to get the game in the end.

What is Harry Potter: The Magic Awakened? This is a game that mixes elements of MMO and Hearthstone-style trading card games. You play – 10 years after the end of the last book – a student starting their first year at Hogwarts.

You are free to customize your character and even participate in the rituals your home sets for you. Later, you will be involved in a mysterious plot about a missing student.

By the way, Magic Awakened is developed by NetEase, which actually works Immortal Diablo I worked.

What are the features? In the game, Hogwarts explore and talk to residents (including official characters from the books) and cast spells in duels. This happens by collecting spells in the form of cards. There should be more than 80 of these at the time of release.

These include such classics as “Expelliarmus” or “Wingardium Leviosa”. You can also combine cards and use special effects.

The game is not only about using the card, but also about locating your characters. This, in turn, is similar to a turn-based strategy game.

Other features are:

PvP duels in the Duel Club with 1vs1 or 2vs2 duels

Alchemy system where you can prepare powerful potions

Fight mythical magical beasts like Hippogriff or the Hungarian Horntail

Quidditch is a mini game where you have to jump and try to score points

Nice comic graphics, plus official music from the movies. The game is developed under the official license.

After success in China, global release soon

When does the game come out? Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was released in China and other Asian countries in the fall of 2021. There it was apparently very successful and is said to have exceeded expectations. Over $22 million in revenue was recorded in the first week (via GameWorldObserver). The game immediately climbed to the top of the charts in China and performed well in other Asian countries as well.

And now, in 2022, it’s time to head to a global version. The developers did not specify a specific date, but there is the possibility of pre-registration. Therefore, the release should not be long in coming.

What is pre-registration for? There is already an official website too magic awaken (also in German) where you can register for the game. There are also milestones that unlock additional content.

500,000 registrations have already been reached, providing you with a special model for the broom. More highlights are coming in 1, 2, and 5 million registered players.

For which platforms was the game released? Magic Awakened is coming to mobile platforms. So far, the game has been announced for Android operating systems only. However, it will be announced soon on iOS as well.

What do you think of the idea of ​​an MMO mobile card game in the Harry Potter universe? Let us know in the comments. After all, it looks bleak about HP setup afterwards Witches unite annoyingly went under.