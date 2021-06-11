The main collection is now available

From yesterday Thursday there is the new Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Fans can look forward to a 3D version of a total of three popular titles.
The basics in brief
- The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is now available from KOEI TECMO Europe.
- The package from developer NINJA is available digitally for the respective platforms.
KOEI TECMO Europe and NINJA launched the new Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection yesterday, Thursday. For all the previous platforms, there is a set of three games in total. There is also one to match the version Trailer for a movie, Which In the mood for games.
Ninja Gaiden in a new look
The games are Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Sigma 2, and Razor’s Edge from 2007, 2009 and 2012. All three titles come in review So the 3D version. There is a lot to amaze fans and fans while playing.
The new Master Collection became available for PC since yesterday, Play Station 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The package is available in purely digital form in online stores.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”