Samsung will soon show the Galaxy Watch 4 with Wear

In the future, Google and Samsung will work together on the Wear OS for smartwatches. You should be tracking the Galaxy Watch 4 with the OS this month.
The basics in brief
- Google has announced that Wear OS will be reviewed with Samsung in the future.
- Samsung will hold a smartwatch event at the digital MWC at the end of the month.
- The new Galaxy Watch 4 and Wear will be officially presented here.
After several rumors, Google confirmed At the last I / O conferenceThey will soon be working with Samsung. Together, the operating system for the Wear OS smartwatch is reviewed and updated. New clothes should celebrate their appearance earlier than expected.
Samsung Factory Event at MWC
South Korean smart phone– The manufacturer has now announced this year The World Conference on Purely Digital Mobile Phones to participate. There will be an event here on June 28th, where it’s all about smartwatches. Neither Wear nor the following Galaxy Watch is mentioned by name here.
However, it has already been confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 no longer comes with Samsung’s Tizen, but with Wear. So it makes sense that the company would like to introduce both the new clock and the improved operating system as quickly as possible. The period also changes with it The most prominent leaks on the topic cover, cover. Once Wear is officially introduced, it will also land on other smartwatches from various manufacturers.
