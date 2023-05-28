The inaugural visit The Executive Committee of the University of Vechta receives the Minister of Science and Culture of Lower Saxony: Falco Mohrs

press release –

Lower Saxony’s Minister of Science and Culture, Falco Mohrs, visited Vechta University for the first time on Thursday, May 25. In addition to talks with the university’s executive committee, a campus tour was also on the agenda.

Vechta University mainly focus in teacher education and the Social Service – and therefore in two areas of extraordinary importance for Lower Saxony, both now and in the future, ”said Minister Mohrs. In addition, this shows, among other things Media Competence Center Vechta “An example of further, future-oriented development of teaching, research, education and training in the era of digitization and at the same time the strong relationship between the university and the region.”

“The enriching discussions with Minister Mohrs show that we at Vechta University are on the right track,” said Prof. Dr. Verena Pitzner. The focus was on the importance of the university to the country as well as the ongoing strategy and structural processes.

Mr. Dr. Kim Patrick Sabla Dimitrov, Vice President for Education and Studies, Rector Professor Dr. Verena Pitzner, Minister Falco Mohrs, and Dr. Marion Ricken, Vice President for Human Resources and Finance at the University’s Central Campus. Vechta University.

During a joint tour through the campus, the Minister and the Presidency visited various stops: among others, they stopped at the current construction site of the new sports campus; Of about 10.5 million euros for a sports hall and other infrastructure measures, the state of Lower Saxony finances about 8.9 million euros. On the other hand, three buildings in the central campus can celebrate their 40th anniversary: ​​the library, the canteen, and the N building were considered a modern concept of study and teaching at that time. During the tour, the Presidency showed that the requirements for this have changed over the years and that Vechta University wants to do justice to the various developments: for example, “between: Räume” will create a campus that will be more than a place for diverse encounters. Among other things, the student-run cafeteria was renovated, a fitness course created, and places to learn together or relax. The “Between: Spaces” program was also funded by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Science and Culture with funding from the program “Digitization Plus – Immediate measures by Lower Saxony universities in the field of digitization”.

President Pitzner concluded by saying, “We look forward to more exchanges with the ministry, and we thank you for your visit to Fishta.”

