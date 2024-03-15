March 15, 2024

The German developer prioritizes the Steam Deck

Gilbert Cox March 15, 2024 3 min read

Whenever a new game is released on Steam, the question now arises about compatibility with Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED. Like the German game developer Keen Games, based in Frankfurt am Main, with its huge company Early Access Roadmap For the survival role-playing game, Enshrouded has now clarified that support for the current best laptop, synonymous with the “Steam Deck Verified” seal, will be given the highest possible priority from the start. A “no brainer” thanks to the Vulkan API.

More performance on Steam Deck

Enshrouded already runs smoothly on the Steam Deck, but as the developers note at another point about their Early Access roadmap, performance improvements are necessary, especially for laptops, in order to ensure a good gaming experience. 30-40fps is currently achieved with annoying drops of up to 20fps. The developers would like to make improvements here as well.




Source: Ken Games



If you want to get a general impression of Enshrouded's current performance, we recommend running the technical test from PCGH, the site specializing in Linux GamingOnLinux However, it shows the current performance level on the Steam Deck. There's a lot of work to do here, as the following five-minute YouTube video clearly demonstrates.

