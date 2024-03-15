The German developer prioritizes the Steam Deck

Whenever a new game is released on Steam, the question now arises about compatibility with Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED. Like the German game developer Keen Games, based in Frankfurt am Main, with its huge company Early Access Roadmap For the survival role-playing game, Enshrouded has now clarified that support for the current best laptop, synonymous with the “Steam Deck Verified” seal, will be given the highest possible priority from the start. A “no brainer” thanks to the Vulkan API.

More performance on Steam Deck

Enshrouded already runs smoothly on the Steam Deck, but as the developers note at another point about their Early Access roadmap, performance improvements are necessary, especially for laptops, in order to ensure a good gaming experience. 30-40fps is currently achieved with annoying drops of up to 20fps. The developers would like to make improvements here as well.







If you want to get a general impression of Enshrouded's current performance, we recommend running the technical test from PCGH, the site specializing in Linux GamingOnLinux However, it shows the current performance level on the Steam Deck. There's a lot of work to do here, as the following five-minute YouTube video clearly demonstrates.

For a game that is still in Early Access, Enshrouded has already made a good impression and has already convinced many players of its many advantages. The German development studio reported in February that more than 2 million players had joined early access.

The development studio also publishes and maintains a list of pending issues and asks players to submit requested features.

Gaming on Linux is still on the rise

Just a few months after breaking the 10,000 supported games barrier, the list Proton DB And SteamDB Over 14,000 verified or playable games for Valve's handheld consoles. The titles work not only on Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED, but also on all other gaming PCs with a Linux distro, Steam client, and Proton.

Your opinion is needed!

source: Ken Games via Steam