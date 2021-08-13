The European Union wants standardized charging cables for mobile phones

In a renewed effort, the European Commission wants to impose standardized charging cables as early as next month. Maybe the intent is USB-C.
The basics in brief
- In the past decade, attempts have been made to standardize cell phone charging cables.
- In September, the EU Commission will once again put the relevant regulations in place.
- Presumably the goal is to make USB-C the standard port.
There have been several curricula since 2011, one of which is Regulatory standard for charging cables set by smart phones. Since then, Apple Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB-C in particular have proven themselves. The latter is likely to become the new directive in future EU regulations.
Apple keeps USB-C
According to expert portal euractiv, new guidelines from the European Commission are due to start in December. With these, the committee is trying to ensure that smart phoneManufacturers use a standardized connection. Perhaps this is especially true for the mobile giants An apple It means a big change.
In 2018, half of all charging cables sold in the EU were micro-USB types. USB-C, which makes up 29 percent of cables, has already begun to spread, while Lightning makes up 21 percent. In the meantime, USB-C was supposed to surpass its predecessor. An apple But you will likely continue to cling to the ownership compass.
Android devices increasingly rely on the same connector
Since today practically all AndroidThe flagship is equipped with USB-C, and this connection is likely to be a target of the regulations. In the past, standardization approaches have caused a major shift away from USB 2.0 Micro-B. Many large companies such as SamsungAnd Huawei And also An apple concerned.
The main argument for such Law it is obvious that Environment. If all devices use the same technology, fewer cables should be made, and that in turn E-waste can be reduced.
Meanwhile just talking An apple against a unified connection. in one The iPhone manufacturer feared the last tryIt would “slow innovation and harm consumers in Europe”. In addition, the company sees a potential deterioration in terms of e-waste.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”