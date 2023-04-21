sport

The best trio about tennis star Swiatek in the semi-finals in Stuttgart – Sports news from the Rems-Murr region and the world

April 22, 2023
Eileen Curry

Stuttgart (AP) — Top favorites Ija Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Onnes Jabeur moved into the semi-finals at the Stuttgart Tennis Championships. The trio holds the top three seeding spots in the senior-level clay court event.

Polish world number one and defending champion Swiatek won 4:6, 6:1, 6:2 over Czech Karolina Pliskova. After problems in the first set, she improved and used her first match ball to win after 2:01 hours.

