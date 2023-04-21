The best trio about tennis star Swiatek in the semi-finals in Stuttgart – Sports news from the Rems-Murr region and the world

Stuttgart (AP) — Top favorites Ija Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Onnes Jabeur moved into the semi-finals at the Stuttgart Tennis Championships. The trio holds the top three seeding spots in the senior-level clay court event.

Polish world number one and defending champion Swiatek won 4:6, 6:1, 6:2 over Czech Karolina Pliskova. After problems in the first set, she improved and used her first match ball to win after 2:01 hours.

The Belarusian world number two and Australian Open winner defeated Spain’s Paula Badusa, currently ranked 31st in the world, after a solid finish in 2:30 hours 4:6, 6:4, 6:4. In the past two years, Sabalenka has reached the final in Stuttgart. In Saturday’s semifinals, she will face 24-year-old Anastasia Potapova. The Russian surprisingly won 4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 3 over Caroline Garcia from France, fifth in the world ranking.

Jabeur Al-Tunisi, who reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open last year, won easily 6-3, 6-0 over Brazilian Beatrice Haddad Maya.

German women no longer take part in the tournament, which was awarded around 715 thousand euros. Tatjana Maria of Bad Solgau was knocked out on Thursday in the round of 16 by Garcia.