Lüthi takes over – Raffainer has to vacate the CEO position at SCB – Sport

NSC Bern and its chief executive Raito Ravener are going their separate ways, the club announced on Friday.

legend: His time at SCB is over

Raeto Raffainer has to leave the club.

Keystone / Marcel Pierre



Revolution in SC Bern: The National League club is parting ways with its CEO, Raeto Raffainer, with immediate effect. The 41-year-old took over from Mark Luthi just last year. At the moment Lüthi is again responsible for the operational management of SCB Eishockey AG.

“I was surprised by the decision and disappointed. I am not one to shy away from responsibility,” Ravenir was quoted as saying in the SCB’s media release.

different ideas

Chairman of the Board Lüthi explains Raffainer’s dismissal as follows: “Raeto Raffainer’s strategic direction does not correspond to the ideas of the Board of Directors. That is why we made this decision.”

SCB had only finished the playoffs in eighth place, but still qualified for the quarter-finals through the preliminary rounds. There they were eliminated in 6 matches against Bell. Just over two weeks ago, head coach Tony Soderholm was released.



