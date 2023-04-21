Baseball – “We Learned”

Schwechat had its sights set on the Bundesliga playoffs last year, but ended up in second-to-bottom place. Why should he work with a place in the top four this year? “Because last year we learned how we could survive,” club chairman Phil Wheeler commented. Wheeler hopes the pendulum will swing in the opposite direction this year “There have been a lot of tough matches”.

A few new players are included. From Canada, Roman Guthrie docked with the Blue Bats. He strengthens the defense as a catcher. Cuban Eric Sansárez Rojas will be used as a pitcher and outfielder. Pitcher Matthew Jensen also returns to the team after a year off.

Three young players should play a key role: Tim Gruber, Felix Stefan and Niederl “They have gained experience, grown and matured and will certainly make a big contribution this year,” says Wheeler.

The title favorites are waiting for the start of the league. On Sunday, Schwechaters are guests at the “Indians” in Dornbirn. Vorarlbergers were runners-up last season. A week later, the champion is waiting for the Vienna Wanderers.

Two teams withdrew from the Bundesliga because they were no longer competitive due to player departures: ASAK Athletics from Attnang-Puchheim (Upper Austria) and Cardinals from Feldkirch (Vbg.).