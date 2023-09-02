The Algerian Coast Guard shoots at jet ski tourists on the border

Two French-Moroccan tourists were shot dead by the Algerian coast guard. The four friends got lost on jet skis in the border area near the Moroccan resort of Saidia on the Algerian side.

“We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian boat approached us as if it wanted to turn us around.” This is what Mohamed Kissi said to the Moroccan “A-OMK” website. “Then they shot us.”

His brother and friend were killed. Another friend was arrested. The Moroccan Coast Guard had arrested Kissi himself. “We got lost and ran out of fuel,” he explained.

Today, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the arrest of a Frenchman in Algeria. “We are in contact with the Algerian and Moroccan authorities. The Public Prosecution Office is involved,” said a Paris spokeswoman.

There were initially no official statements from Algeria and Morocco. The relationship between the two countries has been tense for decades. Among other things, this relates to the situation of Western Sahara.

Morocco considers the oil-rich Western Sahara part of its national territory, and the Polisario Front based there wants it to become independent with the help of Algeria.

Israel’s recognition of Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara in July raised tensions again. The border between the two North African countries has been closed since 1994.