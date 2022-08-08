Tennis: Tim is back in the rankings again

Tim will not be participating in the ATP Tour in Canada this year. The lower Austrian will compete in Cincinnati in August (from August 14), and the following week he will serve up the former third-ranked world number one at Winston Salem (from August 21) before next playing in the US from August 29 thanks to an open wildcard.

Filip Misolic remains the best Austrian in the rankings, improving slightly to rank 136 (+1). Tim is only sixth behind Georg Rodionov (139), Dennis Novak (155), Gerald Melzer (190) and Sebastian Offner (225). Russian Daniil Medvedev is still at the top of the standings, ahead of German Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal (Spain). Serbian Novak Djokovic came in sixth place.

Kraus is in the top 200 for the first time

In the women’s world rankings, she is still led by Poland’s Ega Swiatek, Spain’s Paula Padusa (third) and Greece’s Maria Sakkari (fourth). The best Austrian is Julia Graber at 131st, and 20-year-old Singa Krause made it to the top 200 for the first time (195).