For the record champion in Halle, the Swiss has won the tournament in Westphalia ten times, and early retirement has meant a huge disappointment and a severe setback on his way to Wimbledon, as he definitely wants to play for the title again this year.

In the end, Federer subjected everything to this. At the French Open, he had pulled out of Italy before the round of 16 against Matteo Berrettini in order not to put too much pressure on his knee, which had undergone surgery twice. Instead, he made an early trip to Halle, where a street was named after him. But now Federer is only going to London with a two-game play-off, with his favorite tournament kicking off on June 28.

Federer is thoughtful and tired

Federer got off to a good start against Auger-Aliassime, who was 19 years younger than him, and took the first set. But then he lost his rhythm. In addition, he served the Canadian better and better. In the third set, Federer quickly gave up his service and then appeared deep-minded and tired. Auger-Aliassime used his first match point after 1:44 hours.

Federer has never lost in his football career to a player whose age difference was greater than that of the 20-year-old Canadian, who celebrates his birthday on the same day as Federer’s. “I always thought he stopped before I actually got on the tour,” Auger Eliassim said after his success.

Kohlschreiber feels good

On the other hand, veteran German Philipp Kohlschreiber reached the quarter-finals in Halle. The 37-year-old, who knocked out Austrian Jürg Rodionov in the previous round, beat France’s Corentin Mutier 6:4 7:6 (7/4). Kohlschreiber used the ball for the first game after 1:44 hours. Long-injured Kohlschreiber will face fourth-placed Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Marsh in the doubles, Oswald continues

In the double competition at Halle, Oliver Marach was eliminated in the second round of the double competition. The 40-year-old Styrian lost with his Pakistani partner Issam-ul-Haq Qureshi against Jonathan Ehrlich/Lloyd Harris (ISR/RSA) 3:6 3:6. In the first round, the number eight seeded duo had a goodbye.

But in the doubles competition at Queen’s Club in London, Philip Oswald and his partner Marcus Daniel reached the quarter-finals. The number seven-ranked Austrian-New Zealand duo beat France’s Adrien Mannarino/Benoit Payer 6:3 6:4 on Wednesday.

ATP 500 Championship in Halle

(Germany, 1,455,925 euros, grass)

Tableau 16th floor: Marcus Jeron (USA) Jan-Lennard Struve (Germany) 6:7 (1/7) 6:3 6:4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Roger Federer (SUI/5) 4: 6 6: 3 6: 2 Alexander Zverev (GER/3) Ugo Humbert (France) -: – -: – Kei Nishikori (Japan) Sebastian Korda (USA) -: – -: – Philip Kohlschreiber (Germany) Corentin Mottet (France) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Andre Robleu (RUS/4) Jordan Thompson (Australia) 6: 4 6: 4 Lloyd Harris (RSA) Lucas Lako (SVK) -: – -: – Nicholas Basilashwilli (GEO) Arthur Rindernik (FRA) -: – -: –

Round of 16: Jonathan Ehrlich/Lloyd Harris (ISR/RSA) Oliver Marach / Essam-ul-Haq Qureshi (AUT/PAK/8) 6:3 6:3 first round: Oliver Marach / Essam-ul-Haq Qureshi (AUT/PAK/8) Good-bye

ATP 500 Championships at Queen’s Club, London

(Great Britain, €14,27,455, grass)

Tableau 16th floor: Matteo Berrettini (ITA/1) Andy Murray (Great Britain) -: – -: – Daniel Evans (GBR/6) Adrien Mannarino (France) -: – -: – Alex de Minaur (AUS/4) John Millman (Australia) 6: 1 6.3 Marin Cilic (CRO) Fabio Fognini (ITA/8) 6:3 7:6 (7/4) Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) Aslan Carazio (RUS/5) 7:5 6:2 Jack Draper (Great Britain) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (7/0) Victor Troicki (SRB) Francis Tiafoe (USA) -: – -: – Denis Shapovalov (CAN/2) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) -: – -: –