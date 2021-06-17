Tennis – The top three in the Berlin Tennis Championships are eliminated – sport

Live from dpa news channel قناة

Berlin (AFP) – Top three seed Arina Sabalenka of Belarus, Elena Soetolina of Ukraine and Bianca Andreescu of Canada were eliminated in the second round of the tennis tournament in Berlin.

Sabalenka had to concede defeat to former top ten player Madison Keys of USA 4:6, 6:1, 5:7. Swetolina lost to Ekaterina Alexandrowa of Russia 4-6, 5-7. Andreescu drew the short straw against Alize Cornet of France 6:7 (2:7), 5:7.

For the three losers, it was their only appearance on Steffi Graf after a first-round farewell. Coming out of the top three, former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland advance to the role of the nominees.

German former world number one Angelique Kerber will face world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the round of 16 on Thursday.

