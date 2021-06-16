ATP Tour Halle: Roger Federer out early – Athletic Mix

This was fast!

It was already said in the second round of the turf tournament in Halle/Westphalia: Roger is out!

Against Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), tennis star Roger Federer (39) has to come home unusually early. Despite winning the first set, the maestro loses to the best talent from Canada (No. 21 in the world) 6:4, 3:6, 2:6. The match on the main court lasted 1:44 hours.

The Swiss, looking increasingly exhausted towards the end of the match, perceived it differently. The defending champion and winner of Haley’s record (10 titles) actually wanted to collect some match practice before Wimbledon (starting on June 28) in order to prepare well for the major turf tournaments. Nothing will come of it now.



Felix Auger-Aliassime tightens his fistPhoto: Friso Gentsch / dpa



Auger-Aliassime played rudely, used Federer’s unusually high number of fouls (allowing 15 break opportunities) and can count on his strong serve (13 aces, Federer 5). In the end, Auger-Aliassime scored 24 points more than Federer-Wilton!

Al-Kindi then: “It’s a great win and a great moment for me.”

He will determine his next opponent in the quarter-finals between the German second seed Jan-Lennard Struve (31) and American Marcus Geron (27).