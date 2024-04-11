April 11, 2024

Taylor Swift hit the charts with the song “1989”.

Ulva Robson April 11, 2024 2 min read

music

Updated November 4, 2023 at 1:27 p.m

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
© imago Images/ABACAPRESS/Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency

Taylor Swift has made waves in the global charts with her new album '1989 (Taylor's Version)'. In England, The Long Player is now the best-selling record of the year so far.

More news about music

Taylor Swift (33) re-released album “1989 (Taylor Version)”, which was released worldwide on October 27, not only reached the top of the official German album charts. In England the new admission to Swifts The iconic long player was originally released in 2014 According to “official charts” It became the best-selling album release of the year. 184,000 units of the “1989 (Taylor Edition)” have been sold since the start of sales.

In England, Taylor Swift is hot on the heels of Madonna's record

When Swift originally released “1989” in 2014, only 90,000 units of the record were sold. “1989 (Taylor's Version)” also sold more units than the other nine albums that were in the top 10 of last week's charts in England combined. Fans also received 62,000 vinyl records of the long-time player.

With her No. 1 spot on the English charts, superstar Swift is anything but Madonna (65) On his heels. In the UK, the 33-year-old singer has eleven number-one albums to date, so she could tie Madonna with the next number-one spot on the UK album charts which is highly unlikely. She has so far achieved twelve senior positions in the UK during her impressive career.

See also  Dreamliner particularly vulnerable because of 5G antennas?

Taylor Swift is also topping the UK singles charts

“1989 (Taylor Version)” also includes five previously unreleased recordings that were very well received by fans and listeners. This is the track “Is It Over Now?” It reached number one in the British singles charts, while “Now That We Don't Talk” came straight to number two, and the provocatively titled song “Slut!” He settled in fifth place.

Taylor Swift is going from strength to strength this year. In addition to her famous “The Eras” tour, Bloomberg magazine recently announced that the singer is the fourth music billionaire of all time. According to the BBC However, Swift's fellow musicians Rihanna (35), Beyoncé (42) and husband Jay-Z (53) have not been able to achieve their billionaire status exclusively through income generated from music. Instead, those mentioned also earn their money through other business areas such as fashion, beauty products or music players – in addition to income from the sale of records, live broadcasts and concerts.
© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News

JTI certificateJTI certificate

This is how the editorial team works“It teaches you when and what we report bugs, how we handle bugs and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sky One has been discontinued in Great Britain – Fernsehenserien.de

April 11, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

When will his next visit to England be?

April 10, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Princess Kate admits to photo manipulation

April 10, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift hit the charts with the song “1989”.

April 11, 2024 Ulva Robson
5 min read

Use of modified mosquitoes to combat dengue fever in Brazil

April 11, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Enzo Maresca: Leicester City coach is concerned about the health of the players before the Plymouth trip

April 11, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

'Cold Truth' exposes climate fraud Mainstream media ignores film

April 11, 2024 Esmond Barker