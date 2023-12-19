Target by 2035 – Switzerland and six countries decide to produce CO2-free electricity – News

Energy Minister Albert Rusti and his counterparts from six EU countries have agreed to emit no more carbon dioxide from electricity production by 2035.

Switzerland also wants to work more closely with the Six countries, for example, when planning electricity grids and electricity storage.

Electricity production in Switzerland is almost carbon dioxide-free. Only 2% of the electricity generated by Swiss plugs last year came from fossil fuels. The fact that Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg now also want to switch to carbon dioxide-free electricity generation by 2035 has only advantages for Switzerland, says Energy Minister Albert Rusti.

A large proportion of the electricity consumed in Switzerland comes from abroad. “Phasing out fossil fuels will only make a difference if the imported electricity is also fossil fuel-free,” Rusti says. Otherwise it will be a zero-sum game. “In this respect, it is important for Switzerland.”

Nuclear energy remains important for Switzerland

In the medium term, the target of producing CO2-free electricity by 2035 in the seven countries means that more electricity will come from nuclear power plants again. “New nuclear power plants are planned in many countries,” Energy Minister Rusti stated. This is an important form of energy for decarbonisation, Rusti says.

We assume that existing nuclear power plants will operate longer than the planned 50 years.

Switzerland has decided to phase out nuclear energy, and this must be respected for the time being, says Rusti. But the Brussels agreement means that nuclear energy will remain important for Switzerland for a long time to come.

“We assume that existing nuclear power plants will operate longer than the planned 50 years. We now assume at least 60 years. It will not be 2035, but 2045 and longer, says the Federal Council. It will not work without nuclear power plants “We won’t be able to add renewables fast enough. “This takes time.”

Switzerland can rely on neighboring countries

The joint agreement has another plus point for the Minister of Energy. The seven states pledge to plan electricity grids together and support each other in storing electricity.

legend: Energy Minister Albert Rusti says the agreement with the six EU countries is important for Switzerland.

Keystone/Peter Klaunzer



Switzerland can rely on its neighboring countries – even if an electricity deal is not reached with the EU.

“The willingness to work with Switzerland is taken for granted,” Energy Minister Rusti said. After his meeting yesterday in Brussels, he expressed his conviction that Switzerland will remain important as an electricity center and with its large storage capabilities relative to the other six countries.