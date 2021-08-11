Supermarket giant hires hundreds of workers for up to £61,000 a year

On The supermarket chain has started a chain of recruiters and plans to hire 365 Londoners before Christmas – with salaries of up to £61,000 a year.

As the latest sign of hope on Main Street, Aldi is pursuing an expansion plan in Great Britain alongside German rival Lidl.

Aldi bosses said Monday that they plan to open at least one store per week by 2021 and create more than 2,000 jobs over the next four months.

New stores are set to appear in London and cities across the country, including Swansea and Canterbury. London stores currently looking to rent include Croydon, Tooting and Kingston upon Thames.

Aldi is looking for “people of all levels of experience” for full-time and part-time positions in London, from internships to branch managers and cleaning staff. The retailer said salaries of up to £61,000 could be expected in higher positions.

“As we continue to grow, we are looking for ambitious and hard-working people to join our team in stores across London,” said Kelly Stokes, director of recruitment at Aldi UK.

Aldi sellers can earn up to £10.57 nationwide and £11.32 on the M25. The supermarket pays for breaks.

Lidl revealed the site's long shopping list in June and announced that it would open 50 new stores in 2021 while creating 2,000 jobs at the same time. Lidl plans to open a total of 140 branches in Great Britain by the end of 2023, as the discount continues to do business with British chains.