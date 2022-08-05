GXO Logistics announces results for the second quarter of 2022

basic aspects
- Second quarter revenue was $2.2 billion, up 15% year-over-year; Including organic sales growth1of 20% net income attributable to GXO of $51 million; Adjusted EBITDA1$176 million; Diluted earnings per share of $0.44 and adjusted diluted earnings per share10.68 USD or 55% growth.
- Organic sales growth1 For 2022 it increased from 11-15% to 12-16% YoY; Climate forecast1 For the full year, adjusted EBITDA increased to $715-750 million from $707-742 million
Important business events2
- Highest Quarterly Profit for New Business Ever at $475 Million
- Over $1 billion in additional contract revenue for 2022, which is 14% of 2021 revenue; Plus an additional $500 million from 2023 contracts and $200 million for 2024
- Sales pipeline of more than 2 billion dollars, much higher than last year
- Revenue retention rate from its steady emergence in the mid-1990s to its high
- Acquisition of Clipper Logistics completed
GREENWICH, Connecticut, August 4, 2022 (The Globe Newswire) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
