Super win for Goggia in Canada, Puchner third

Sofia Jogja won the first women’s downhill race of the alpine ski season with a win. The Olympic champion from Italy won her World Cup return race at Lake Louise on Friday in her specialty by 1.47 seconds, 1.54 seconds ahead of American Brizzy Johnson, ahead of Miriam Buechner, who finished third on the Austrian women’s first women’s podium. season. Ramona Seppenhofer (+1.96) just missed the podium in fourth place.

The first of the nine planned seasonal runs for women took place after two changing days with rain and perfect weather. And after only one training session, because two planned units fell victim to the weather. The terrain waves that men were put off a week ago have been banished once again.

Winning after five runners

The winner was already clear after runner number five. After setting the best time in practice, Goggia left nothing to burn on her descent and crossed the finish line by a huge margin that no rider came close to. Goggia’s first downhill win at Lake Louise was her twelfth overall and ninth on the slopes. In her last six rounds, the 29-year-old has climbed to the podium every time.

The Italian was eliminated from the competition last January, before the World Cup at home in Cortina d’Ampezzo, due to a fracture in her head. Before that, she had so dominated the slope that it was no longer possible to take the crystal ball to achieve the Triumph of Discipline from her. Only at the start of the season in October at Sölden Jogja returned to the racetrack in giant slalom.

16 degrees minus

Conditions on the first day of racing in the Canadian Rockies were so good at minus 16 that Jogja’s winning time was five seconds faster than her best time on Wednesday – albeit with peat errors. It was also good for the return of Nicole Schmidover, who was at the start of a race in Banff National Park for the first time after a long injury hiatus.

Schmidhofer took care of the ÖSV women’s last downhill win two years ago at Lake Louise, but then got seriously injured last season. Welcome back Goggia to Styria who is visibly relieved at the end. “The driving was great. I don’t have a lot of other things right now,” Schmidhofer said in view of the 4.62-second gap. “It was still a good step forward.”

Behind Puchner (third) and Siebenhofer (fourth), Cornelia Hütter also made a successful comeback on the slopes as a strong seventh. Styria won here after the injury returned in 2017. On Saturday (8:30pm CET), there will be another women’s downhill race for alpine skiing on the Olympic downhill in Canada. On Sunday (6:30 p.m.) there will be Super-G at the end.

