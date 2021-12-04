The Prosecutor General examines the request – the alleged Russian spy to be extradited to Great Britain

A suspected Russian spy recently exposed in Germany will be extradited to Great Britain. On Friday, the authority announced that the competent public prosecutor’s office in Brandenburg that Der Havel is currently studying a matching application. First of all, the magazine had “woman” I mentioned about her.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office had arrested an employee of the British Embassy in Berlin in August on suspicion of spying for Russia. It is said that David S. He handed over documents to a Russian intelligence service in exchange for money. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, British citizen S. He is not a diplomat, but he worked as a local employee of the embassy until his arrest.