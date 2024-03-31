March 31, 2024

Sunday chat: James, Gallagher, Toni, Mbappe, Amorim, Kimmich, Eriksen

Chelsea They plan to sell two of their England internationals – right-back Reece James, 24, and midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24 – this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. (Times – subscription required)External link

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Luis Enrique is still hoping to persuade French striker Kylian Mbappé, 25, to stay at the club rather than join. real madrid When the striker's contract expires at the end of the season. (Goal)External link

real madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was not worried about Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior leaving the club, after speculation that the 23-year-old might move due to the racist abuse he suffered. (Diario Sport – in Spanish)External link

Ruben Amorim says he's still focused on things Sporting Lisbon And winning titles with the club amid rumors that he could replace Jurgen Klopp Liverpool boss. (a star)External link

Getafe Jose Bordalas, the club's technical director, said he was unclear about Mason Greenwood's future at the club Manchester United No decision has yet been made regarding the English striker's return. (Manchester Evening News)External link

Sporting Lisbon I want £68.5m for in-form Swedish striker Viktor Gjukeres, 25, amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Sunday Mirror)External link

Bayern Munich German midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, has confirmed that he will not extend his contract with the club until a new coach is found to replace Thomas Tuchel, who will leave at the end of the season. (Sky Germany, via 90 Minutes)External link

Barcelona And Chelsea They both work to move in order Palmeiras 16-year-old Brazilian player Estévao Willian, the winger's release clause is said to be £51m. (Sunday Mirror)External link

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 32, is frustrated with his lack of playing time Manchester United He will be allowed to leave the club this summer. (Sunday Mirror)External link

