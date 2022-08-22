Summary of the closing ceremony of the World Pokémon Championship 2022

DrThe 2022 Pokémon World Championship is over, but not before Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of the Pokémon Company, announced some exciting news during the event’s closing ceremony. In addition to announcing the return of a classic game mechanic in Pokémon TCG and an update for crimson pokemon And the Pokemon Purple Ishihara also revealed the location of the 2023 Pokemon World Championship!

As you can see in the video at the top of this article, Pokémon-ex is back in the Pokémon TCG series crimson and purple return. Pokémon-ex will appear at every stage of development – such as Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 Pokémon. They have high health points and powerful attacks and skills, and if one of them is Knocked Out, two prize cards will be taken. These Pokemon have the power to turn the tide of battle in the blink of an eye! Pokémon-ex will introduce all kinds of new strategies as players modify their decks to take advantage of these new cards (and respond to them!).

If you are into the upcoming video games crimson pokemon And the Pokemon Purple When exploring the Paldea region, you must be ready to fight, because there will be a lot of tough competition in the Battle Stadium! If your fighting skills are good enough, you may even be able to compete against other players in the Pokemon World Championship 2023 in Yokohama, Japan next year. This will be the first time that the World Pokémon Tournaments will be held in Japan, so it is sure to be a great event!

For more information about the 2022 Pokémon World Championship, visit The official website of the World Championships.