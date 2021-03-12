Story info Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

This year’s CGI series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” can be watched on Netflix. Now there are new details for the announcement.

Capcom and Netflix have revealed somewhat more comprehensive information about the upcoming CGI series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” which will be airing on the streaming service this year. The new series was produced and supervised by Capcoms Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who was already responsible for several titles in the “Resident Evil” series. TMS Entertainment, which has launched several anime series such as “Lupine the 3rd” and “Detective Conan”, is in charge of the production, while Quebico, under the direction of Kei Miyamoto (“Resident Evil: Vendetta”), is in charge of the 3DCG-cartoons. Animated is to blame.

Story: “In 2006, traces of unauthorized access to the president’s confidential files were found in the White House network. US FBI agent Leon Kennedy belonged to the group that was called to the White House to investigate this incident. Yes, when the lights go out suddenly, it is necessary.” Leon and SWAT must chase a horde of mysterious zombies, while TerraSave employee Claire Redfield stumbles upon a mysterious picture drawn by a young woman in a country she visited when she was a refugee troubled by this drawing, to show a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own search. Claire visits the White House to request building a welfare facility, where she has a chance to reunite Leon and takes the opportunity to show him the boy.Drawing.Leon looks kind of a link between a zombie outbreak in the White House and the strange drawing can be seen, but he tells Claire that there is no contact and goes. Over time, in distant lands, the outbreak of these two zombies has led to events that shake the nation from its foundations. “

Leon Kennedy will be voiced by Nick Apostolides and Claire Redfield of Stephanie Banisillo, who will appear familiar to audiences as voice actors from the remake of “Resident Evil 2”. The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness premiere has also been revealed in AnimeJapan 2021. The session will take place on March 27, 2021, so there should be more information soon.