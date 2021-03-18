Sports News Briefing: Ralph Krueger of the Buffalo Spurs

Latest titles:

17. March

The sea buffalo separated from Ralph Kruger

Buffalo Jaber Coach Ralph Krueger fired Wednesday, Only hours after the file was dropped 3-2 Precision In the new transitionP – ten Jaber Defeat 12 in a row. Krueger, who was in the middle of his second season as head coach at Buffalo, finished a record 36-49-12 with the club. The The former West Germany player, who was born in Canada and coach for Switzerland, was formerly president of English football club Southampton.

Tiger Woods returns home from the hospital

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday that he was discharged from hospital and recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car accident in Los Angeles last month.

In a statement posted on social media, the 45-year-old golf star thanked the hospital staff who took care of him after he suffered a single traffic accident on February 23.

“I am delighted to announce that I am home and have continued to recover,” Woods said. “I am very grateful for the influx of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods was seriously injured when his car veered off the road and rolled over multiple times in an accident last month.