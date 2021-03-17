Football – Löw wants to nominate Musiala and Wirtz for international matches – sport

Cologne (dpa) – National football coach Joachim Loew wants to nominate two young stars Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich and Florian Wirts from Bayer Leverkusen for the upcoming international matches.

“I think you can really say we’re planning with both,” said the 61-year-old from the RTL / NTV Editorial Team. Regarding the European Championship in the summer, “It is nice to see them with us for a few days, as they appear in our group, maybe this is a good indication of the direction of the tournament.”

The 18-year-old was speculated as a candidate for the three international matches against Iceland (March 25), Romania (March 28) and North Macedonia (March 31) after Loew met him and the player last decided on the German national team instead of England. However, Virts will be appointed unexpectedly. The 17-year-old was surprisingly missing from U21’s Middle East squad, but was recently infected with the Coronavirus.

According to Löw, Musiala, who had previously played for German youth teams, but also for the English Under-21 team, decided voluntarily and without obligations for the German national team. “We didn’t make any promises or promises to him, just that we would just enjoy his performance, that we would help him walk the way, but that was his decision and we can accept an international match that has not yet been given.” Love said.

Postponing international matches due to travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic is out of the question for Löw and DFB. “We said we wouldn’t take international matches somewhere, to Budapest or something like that, because that doesn’t mean much to us either,” said the 61-year-old.

Most recently, eight Champions League matches have been played in neutral locations. Among other things, RB Leipzig fought his tour of 16 fights with Liverpool FC in Budapest. Loew criticized: “If you see that, there were also 50 cases in the Champions League in Leipzig, maybe 100 in Liverpool and then moved to another country to Budapest, there were 400 people who lacked any logic.”

He confirmed that the next matches at home in the World Cup qualifiers on March 25 against Iceland and on March 31 against North Macedonia, “we will definitely play in Germany.” The two games are in Duisburg. In between this match, the qualifying match will take place on March 28th in Romania. It could be difficult for Loew to appoint Premier League players Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger (all from Chelsea), Bernd Leno (Arsenal) and Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City). There are regulations for quarantine for people entering Germany from the UK. Löw rejects a mission against Romania only, as there are no quarantine measures: “We are in a bubble, and when the players join us, there is always a risk. This is not the solution we want”.

