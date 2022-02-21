Spice Girls: Come back with the original cast! Is the band back?

The beginning of the new TV show “The Masked Singer” gave ProSieben excellent reviews. We explain what the offer is.

pardon? celebrate sexy girls Really comeback? Every fan of the band has been dreaming of this for years. In the ’90s, the girl group singers were absolute world stars.

The band split in 2001, reuniting for only one concert in 2012. Since then there have been frequent discussions about the band’s massive comeback. Now that could be imminent. Will it happen this year?

Will the Spice Girls get them back together?

It is said that Queen Elizabeth II, of all people, invited the Spice Girls to sing on their platinum wedding anniversary on June 4. The organizers of the anniversary celebrations promised The Sun: “To bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most exciting moments of the Queen’s 70 years of rule.”

this Queen Elizabeth II:

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21, 1926 in London

Queen Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom since 1952, of 15 other Commonwealth countries and head of the “Royal Family”

In 1947 she married Prince Philip (99).

The two have four children in total: Charles, Anne, Edward and Andrew

Prince William and Prince Harry are the grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. See also The Queen bids farewell to "Queen Elizabeth" | Trip review

The show takes place at Buckingham Palace and is televised for fans of the royal family. This might be a chance for Emma Bunton, Jerry Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham to finally reunite after ten years together. The last time the Spice Girls performed together was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics. At the time, it was totally crazy for the fans.





The Spice Girls last performed together in 2012. Photo: IMAGO / teutopress

Spice Girls: They regret it

A source told the newspaper that it was no secret that “they regret turning down a similar opportunity on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee, and they all respect the royal family and the Queen.”

The BBC chiefs are also determined to “make a show that will be remembered for a long time and who is the most popular group from the Spice Girls?” Now it is up to the five singers to accept the invitation. We can be excited!

Part of the royal family will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s centenary celebrations. It is not yet known if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children will also be there. Recently a video came out in public in which Prince Harry was secretly photographed. You can read more about this here >>>



