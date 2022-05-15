science

Species Extinction: Half of all bird species worldwide are declining

May 15, 2022
Faye Stephens

There are about 11,000 species of birds on Earth. Almost half of them suffer serious stock losses at times. On the other hand, only six percent of all bird species are growing in number. This is the startling conclusion of a global study conducted by Alexander Lees of Manchester Metropolitan University and his team in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources.. The working group wrote that birds living in the tropics, mountains, and polar regions are particularly affected.

