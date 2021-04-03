Sinner meets Hurkacz – Südtirol News

The fairy tale of Janik Senner is not over yet. After his ceremonial performance in the semi-final in Miami against Roberto Bautista Agut, the 19-year-old Sesto was the youngest Azzurro ever in the 1000 Masters Final. On Easter Sunday, South Tyrol will fight Hubert Horkach for the title at 7 pm CET .

Yesterday evening Sener demonstrated once again what he is now in the elaborate state of affairs. And against a strong player like Bautista Agut, who finished second in the world rankings in the quarter-finals. Daniel Medvedev was shot down in two groups. In only the third Masters tournament ever, Sinner reached the Final. This alone is a feeling. But how he finally captured the match yesterday was unbelievable. In the end, Sener beat the Spaniard in three grueling sets, just like two weeks ago in Dubai.

At 19 years and 7 months old, Sinner is also the youngest finalist in the Masters tournament since Rafael Nadal in Madrid in 2005, who was 19 years and 4 months old at the time. The youngest of them was Michael Chang in 1990 in Canada (18 years 5 months).

Ricardo Beatti’s stepson will contest his third final of the ATP Easter Tour. Second of the season after winning the championship at Great Ocean Open Road in Melbourne. His last opponent is pole Hubert Horkcache, number 37 in the world rankings. Sinner and 24-year-old Wroclaw both know each other very well, after all they played together in Melbourne and Dubai this year. However, they never played against each other. Sinner is 21 in the direct standings, Hurkacz is 24. Their ATP ranking is even more impressive, with Sinner and Hurkacz finishing sixth with 995 tie points. If Sinner wins the championship tomorrow – this will be his third overall – he will climb to 14th place. To be reminded: Andreas Seppi of Calter, the most successful South Tyrol tennis player of all time, was ranked 18th in January 2013 with the best rating, tomorrow, he could Senner writes another piece of tennis history.