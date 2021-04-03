“The best way to show our values”

MLB All-Star Game 2021, scheduled to take place July 13, will not be held in Atlanta. This was announced by MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred on Friday. The university responds to the new election laws applied in Georgia.

With the new laws, the Republican-led country aims to make exercising the right to vote, especially for ethnic minorities, more difficult. Georgia’s new electoral laws are seen as discriminatory, particularly among the black community.

After consulting with teams, the Players’ Union and the Players Alliance, a black community of players, Manfred declared Friday: “I have decided this is the best way to demonstrate our values ​​as a sport.”

It remains unclear to which host city the All-Star award will be awarded. However, Manfred stressed that MLB will continue to stick to its plans to fund communities in Atlanta as part of the All-Star Games. As the game moves, the league just wants to lead by example.

“Major League Baseball essentially supports the right to vote for all Americans and opposes voting restrictions. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to create a future in which everyone can shape the United States. We are proud to use our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities in All over the country to fulfill their civic duty and actively participate in the electoral process. Equitable access to the polls continues to be fully supported by our game, “says Mafreds’ statement.