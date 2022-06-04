Short-term Canadian bond on home currency ()

Canada Publications under WKN A3K51Q CAD 4.5 billion Issue and short term bond with maturity of August 1, 2024. The interest rate is 2.75% and the next interest payment is due on August 1, 2022. All other interest is paid every six months.

The CAD 1,000 is suitable for both retail investors, both the minimum trading unit for a Canadian bond and the small trading unit. Canada is currently rated AAA by S&P and is considered one of the most highly rated creditors.

Denial

This newsletter is for information only. Boerse Stuttgart GmbH assumes no responsibility for completeness and completeness. In particular, there is no liability for information contained in this newsletter regarding investment in securities. Liability for gross negligence and exclusion.

Powered by stock-world.de