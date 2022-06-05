The Ultimate, a one-time coin from the Royal Canadian Mint, …

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

Ottawa, June 2 / PRNewswire /

The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted UltimateA kilo of pure platinum coin adorned with hundreds of pink diamonds from the famous Archaeological Mine, $ 1,261,250.00 CAD (including buyer’s premium) at a live auction on campus Auction House Hefel Fine Art (Hefel) Auctioned. These prices range from $ 700,000 to $ 900,000 more than pre-sale estimates. This unique masterpiece of the art of numismatics was sold to an anonymous auctioneer on May 31, 2022, setting a new record for the currency sold at auction in Canada. Heffel and Mint will complete the purchase transaction and formalities in the coming days.

“The Ultimate The Royal Canadian Mint is the ultimate expression of the invention, talent and craftsmanship of the people who make it a global leader in the art and science of coinage, ”said Mary Leme, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

“This is an incredible opportunity to work with Hefle Mint and Sales The UltimateMakes history, “said David Heffel, president of the Heffle Fine Art Auction House.” We look forward to continuing its historic journey. To be followed in the coming decades

The Ultimate Displays the crown of the newly launched Rich collection. This is the first one kilogram of mint ever made from 99.95% pure platinum. The Ultimate The 101.6mm thick canvas features a reverse design by Canadian artist Derek Vix to enliven the beauty of the cherry blossoms. A total of 462 Fancy Vivid and Fancy Intense pink diamonds (total weight 6.5 carats) from Argyle Mine were handcrafted in Platinum Cast Jewelry made by Beverly Hills Jewelers, plated with rose gold.

Original content: Royal Canadian Mint (RCM), message sent by aktuell