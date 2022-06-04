Monarchy Debate – Not Everyone Celebrates the Queen’s 70th Anniversary – News

For four days, Queen Elizabeth II of England will celebrate her 70th jubilee.

But according to the Republic, the anti-monarchy organization, the majority of Britons do not care about the “jubilee”.

The new Australian government is also distancing itself from the Queen.

A study by Republican, an anti-monarchy organization in collaboration with the Yugov Opinion Research Institute, found that 29 percent said “not much” and another 25 percent “not very interested”. According to Republican Graham Smith, only 11 percent expressed “lot” and another 32 percent “reasonable” interest.

Smith hopes that support for his lesser-known son, Charles, will continue to decline if opinion polls fall short during the Queen’s lifetime. Both the heir to the throne and William are not a bar to the people. “(William’s son) George’s chances of sitting on the throne are slim.”

Smith also dismisses economic arguments from supporters of the monarchy. There is no value in spending billions of pounds a year on taxes. Tourists still come and take photographs of the palaces. “It makes no difference whether the monarchy exists,” Smith insists.

Highlights of the third “Jubilee” day

Horse racing takes place on Saturday – a huge fan of Queen equestrian sports – and a mega concert with many stars at Buckingham Palace. Among other things, American singers Alicia Keys and Diana Rose and British bands Duran Duran and Queen are set to appear. In addition, British media reported that the heir to the throne, Prince Charles and his son Prince William wanted to be honored at a concert on Saturday evening to mark the Queen’s 70th birthday. See also A bipartisan Senate group is reviving coronavirus relief talks It is unlikely that the Queen will watch her solemn celebrations live. The 96-year-old canceled his Thanksgiving service on Friday and canceled a horse race near London scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Glasgow refuses to pay for ‘Jubilee’ celebration

According to critics, the Queen’s role as the unifying force of the United Kingdom is no longer fruitful – many in Scotland are fighting for independence. Glasgow City Council has refused to spend money on “jubilee” celebrations. In Northern Ireland, for the first time, a party arguing for the reunification of the Republic of Ireland as part of the European Union recently received a majority of votes.

Looking at the Commonwealth states gives hope to the opponents of the monarchy. At the end of 2021, the Caribbean state of Barbados declared itself a republic, and Jamaica is pursuing similar plans.

Similar developments in Canada and Australia

With the end of Elizabeth’s rule, the time for serious debate has come. “Australia is an independent country. We have a unique identity and culture. ”

Like many Commonwealth member states, the Queen is formally head of state in Australia. However, the appointment of Thistlewhite as “Assistant Minister of the Republic” raises suspicions that Labor’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is targeting a referendum on the issue. In a 1999 referendum, a majority of Australians, or 55 percent, voted to retain the monarchy.

Opponents of the monarchy are also making inroads in Canada. One Poll In April, through the Angus Reid Institute, 51 percent said they wanted to change the shape of government. “Today we are a multicultural society whose colonial relations are a distant monument to Britain,” commented Bob Hepburn, a columnist for the Toronto Star recently. A monarchy is “ridiculous in a modern country”.