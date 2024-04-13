Science – The Federal Office warns of an increase in ultraviolet radiation at the end of the week – Knowledge

Berlin (dpa) – The Federal Office for Radiation Protection warned of an increase in ultraviolet radiation over the weekend, especially in southern Germany. The authority said that it is important to protect yourself from the sun. The UV index value is expected to reach 6 on Saturday, and higher values ​​are possible in the mountains. According to the BfS, UV Index values ​​of over 6 are considered somewhat unusual in mid-April.

The UV Index indicates the daily maximum amount of ultraviolet radiation that can cause sunburn. The higher it is, the faster sunburn can occur on unprotected skin. From a value of 3 on the open scale upward, the BfS recommends taking preventive measures such as applying sunscreen with sufficient SPF, clothing that covers the skin and a head covering, and staying in the shade as much as possible, especially in the middle of the day.

In Germany, the values ​​reach 8 to 9 in the summer, and at high altitudes in the mountainous regions of southern Germany, they reach 11, according to the Federal Office. Hence values ​​of 12 and above can occur at the equator.

What does the intensity of ultraviolet radiation depend on?

The intensity of ultraviolet radiation depends on factors such as the position of the sun, cloud cover and altitude, but also on the ozone present in the atmosphere, explains the Federal Office. The layer at an altitude of 20 to 30 kilometers prevents all high-energy ultraviolet rays from the Sun from reaching the Earth's surface. Ozone (O3) is a molecule composed of three oxygen atoms.

A so-called low ozone event is said to be currently occurring over southern Germany: on Saturday and Sunday, relatively low ozone air masses from southwestern Europe will arrive in Germany. “Such constellations occur repeatedly throughout the year. This weekend the effect is expected to be particularly noticeable.”

