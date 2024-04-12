How should we heal in the genome?

Treatment of serious diseases in the genome. This can be done using “genetic scissors,” but it may soon become more elegant using the genomic scalpel. Could it revolutionize the gene revolution?

F.AZ Wissen – Podcast is also available on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer and Google Podcast. Subscribe there and never miss a new episode.

Of course we are also available on other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ Wissen” there. You can also find us on the FAZ.NET app.

Please send questions and suggestions to: [email protected]

You can find all of our podcast shows here.

Links to this episode:

Lansing Student Award Essay:

About the method: